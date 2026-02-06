2027 BMW X5 M60 Spied With V8 Power

The most powerful M Performance version of the X5 will return with redesigned everything for model year 2027. While still based on the Cluster Architecture, said premium-oriented sports utility vehicle differs a lot from the outgoing model in terms of exterior styling and interior technologies.

First and foremost, much of the design is borrowed from the electric iX3. From the much wider but also shorter kidney grilles to the less upright aesthetic and cleaner greenhouse, there is a lot to like about the next generation of the X5.