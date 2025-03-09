2027 Hyundai Tucson Goes With A Boxy Look

Internally referred to as NX5, the next-generation Tucson is the most ambitious Tucson yet. One could argue that it's the best one in the looks department as well, especially due to its boxier aesthetic.

Clearly inspired by the Santa Fe, the boxy makeover also includes an upright nose and rear end. This heavily camouflaged prototype, which is pictured hot-weather testing in Europe, also shows a more angular side mirror cap design. Clearly an internal combustion model, said prototype rocks Nexen rubber.



Considering that it's a South Korean company, Nexen is the most logical choice for this application. The Nexen Tire Corporation was previously known as Woosung Tire and Heung-A Tire. Other famous Korean tire manufacturers include Kumho and Hankook, with Hankook being the largest of the lot.