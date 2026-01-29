2027 Mercedes S-Class Facelift Has Us All Confused

Mercedes-Benz has been engaged in such an extensive teaser campaign for the next S-Class sedan that many of us wondered if it was an all-new generation. The automaker even says that 50 percent of the car's individual components have been refined and redesigned.

So you'll understand our confusion when we saw the seemingly minor changes Mercedes made to the 2027 S-Class. But peer closer at the big sedan, and you'll see a number of notable improvements, including more standard features, added technology, graceful new styling, and a newly available flat-plane V8.