2027 Mercedes S63 E Performance Caught In Later Stages Of Testing

The most powerful Sonderklasse of them all is getting a makeover in 2026 for the 2027 model year. In a similar fashion to the mid-sized 214 series, the facelifted S 63 dons a pair of starry taillights. Based on this prototype of the V8-powered 223 series, two such three-pointed stars are featured per taillight.

Merc's forthcoming refresh for the S-Class luxury sedan also takes inspiration from the redesigned CLA up front, where you will find two stars per headlight. Equipped with carbon-ceramic brakes and high-performance rubber, the camouflaged prototype further shows a revised grille and larger side air intakes.



Customary for a full-blooded AMG, the S 63 continues to flaunt a quad exhaust system that comprises two exits per side. Said outlets flank a small valance with aerodynamic diffuser-like strakes. Their dimensions indicate little in the way of airflow manipulation for improved stability and superior downforce.