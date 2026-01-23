2027 Porsche 911 GT2 Caught Extreme Winter Testing

Neunelfer enthusiasts are in for a shocker in 2026. Expected to launch this coming summer as a 2027 model, the 992.2-phase 911 GT3 RS appears to have traded the naturally aspirated screamer we all know and love for a turbocharged engine.

Recently spied in a rather unnatural habitat for a track-capable weapon, the facelifted 911 GT3 RS shows turbocharging signs both front and rear. On closer inspection, you will further notice a pair of exhaust pipes at the fringes of the new diffuser.