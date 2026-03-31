2027 Toyota Corolla Will Still Have An ICE Option Available

Toyota has announced that its upcoming, 13th generation Corolla will not only be a halo model offering mass-market appeal, but, in a surprisingly frank admission from the Japanese manufacturer, will also be a vehicle “someone would want to drive.” This development path stems from the Japanese marque’s recently launched For You brand strategy, which, in further good news, is set to keep combustion engines at the forefront.

Announced last fall, the For You brand strategy – derived from the ‘To’ and ‘Yo’ of Toyota, and first used back in 1989 – sits beneath the Group’s all-encompassing Mobility For All message, and represents the Toyota brand specifically. By tailoring its products more closely to the needs of its myriad customers worldwide rather than the lowest common denominator, it is hoped this will help build an emotional connection between its vehicles and its customers.



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