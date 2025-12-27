AUCTION SHOCK! The Porsche NO ONE WANTS?

In a twist more dramatic than a Netflix cliffhanger, Porsche’s most ferocious creation—the Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package—just flopped harder than a vegan at a Texas barbecue. This isn’t just any Porsche; it’s the quickest production car the company has ever built, hurling over 1,000 horsepower through all four wheels, lap-record-devouring monster that makes a 911 GT2 RS look like it’s running on decaf. And yet, at a recent high-profile auction, a virtually new example—with delivery miles only—failed to meet its reserve. Translation: nobody bid high enough. The super-EV sat there like the awkward kid at prom.



Let that sink in. A car that can humiliate supercars costing twice as much couldn’t even find a dance partner in a room full of people who think nothing of dropping seven figures on a weekend toy. The auctioneer might as well have been selling a slightly used toaster.



So what’s going on? Is the EV bubble popping louder than a kid with bubble wrap? Are wealthy buyers suddenly developing range anxiety about their own bank accounts? Or have they simply realized that blasting to 60 mph in under two seconds is less fun when you can’t hear the mechanical symphony of a flat-six screaming behind you?



Industry insiders whisper that the used EV market is currently softer than overripe brie. Luxury electric sedans, especially the ultra-performance ones, are depreciating faster than a politician’s approval rating after a scandal. Buyers who plunked down $250,000+ for early Taycans are now watching their pride and joy trade for 60-70 cents on the dollar. The Taycan Turbo GT Weissach, meant to be the halo car that proved EVs could be properly exciting, has instead become exhibit A in the case against buying bleeding-edge electric performance.



One anonymous bidder reportedly told friends afterward, “I love silent acceleration as much as the next guy, but if I’m spending this kind of money, I at least want the option to wake the neighbors at 3 a.m. with a downshift.”



Porsche, ever the optimist, will surely point out that this was just one car, one auction, one reserve set a tad ambitiously. But the message is clear: even the fastest electric sedan on Earth can’t outrun basic economics. In 2025, it seems, silent superpowers aren’t enough. Buyers still crave a little gasoline drama with their quarter-million-dollar purchase.



So the Taycan Turbo GT sits unsold, a 1,000+ hp monument to the fact that being first isn’t always best. Somewhere, a V8 is revving in quiet satisfaction.



