Acura Kills The RDX Crossover

The third-generation Acura RDX is about to drive off into the sunset, with the automaker announcing that it will pull the plug on it later this year. The crossover has been around since 2018, which is when production commenced, and received a facelift for the 2022 model year. According to Acura, the current RDX will be dropped completely “later this year.”

But does this mean that it is the end for the nameplate as we know it? Not exactly, as a brand-new fourth-generation is in development. However, you will have to wait a couple of years to get your hands on it. On top of that, it will be a hybrid. The brand just dropped a teaser image of the upcoming RDX that does not show much, other than the fact that it appears a bit sleeker than the current one.



