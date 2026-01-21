After Years In The Making Audi Finally Showcases It's First F1 Car

Audi has revealed the car they will use for their first season of Formula 1. Berlin was the venue for the start of Audi's next chapter in motorsport, as after conquering the worlds of rallying, sports cars, and touring cars, the Ingolstadt giant now take on the premier class of motorsport. Since they confirmed their entry into F1 in August 2022, Audi has worked flat out at its power unit base in Neuburg an der Donau to be ready in time for 2026. Audi has also hired big names for its F1 adventure, recruiting ex-Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto as head of the project and Red Bull's sporting director, Jonathan Wheatley, as team principal. Audi has retained its driver lineup from 2025, with German veteran Nico Hulkenberg leading the team, hot off the back of a stellar season in which he finally took his first F1 podium at Silverstone on his 237th race start. Back for another season is Brazil's Gabriel Bortoleto, who showed strong promise in his rookie campaign and gave Hulkenberg a run for his money on occasion.



Read Article