All New BMW i3 Teased Ahead Of Official Reveal

The all-new BMW i3 will be unveiled on March 18, but rather than a hi-tech city car with a carbon chassis, this new generation will take the form of a high-volume compact executive saloon – BMW’s bread and butter. The electric 3 Series is nearly here. BMW hasn’t been shy about the development of its new i3, with prototypes and teaser shots circulating across the internet and magazine pages for years now. But it’s only now that we’ll see this next generation of saloon models, which alongside a new combustion-powered 3 Series, will attack the compact executive class from all sides.



