All Of The Cool Kids Are Buying Minivans, Will You Be One Of Them?

SUVs and crossovers are, unquestionably, the dominant automotive body styles, supplanting nearly everything else from sedans to wagons. Minivans also seemed to be on the way out, but that may be changing. This year, minivans are off to a strong start, some by a shocking amount. For some models, that could just be seen as a fluke, but we think there's more to it than that. That's because these strong numbers are continuing from a great 2025. The big winner for January is clearly the Kia Carnival. While it wasn't the best-selling minivan of the month, it had the biggest improvement. Sales grew by 60% from 3,665 to 5,879 comparing January of last year to this year. Not only was that a huge increase, it also meant the Carnival outsold the Honda Odyssey by a little more than 500 units.



