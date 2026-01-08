Alpine Still Considering Entry Into The US Market - What Models Would Sell Well Here?

While many European brands relish the chance to offer their models for the lucrative US market, some instead remain fully focused on their home nations. This is especially true for French and Italian manufacturers, which generally build cars that excel on the tighter and twistier routes found in Europe, and don't gel so well with the wider and more open spaces found across the Atlantic. While Italian marques like Ferrari and Maserati offer higher-end models, French manufacturers currently don't offer any cars in the US. A lack of popularity when the likes of Peugeot and Renault tried to offload vehicles stateside sent them running in the 20th century, and they've elected to steer clear ever since. That could soon be set to change though, as Renault gears up to bring its sporting brand to US gearheads.



