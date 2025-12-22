Alpine's Cayenne Challenging A590 SUV Could Be The First Entry In To The US Market

You could say that Alpine has a lot on its plate over the coming years. We’re going to get the new A390 mid-size coupe-SUV, then the electric A110 sports car, then the A310 2+2 coupe. Beyond that, the bold product plan gets a little more fluid, but Alpine’s stated aim of growing the EV line-up to seven cars remains, and one of those cars is likely to be a flagship SUV, of sorts. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Antony Villain, head of design for Alpine, said, “We need something for the D and E segment”, strongly suggesting a new flagship SUV will be introduced to sit above the recently revealed A390 SUV.



