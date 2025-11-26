Angry Owners Go After VinFast For Slow Charging Times

The Vietnamese automaker VinFast has had a rocky launch in the United States. For example, the company planned to open a factory in North Carolina in 2025, but pushed the opening back to 2028, citing global economic uncertainties. Plus, as of this story's publication, the automaker's stock price is down 24.05% for the year to date. The latest bad news for the brand is that it's facing a class-action lawsuit from owners in the US District Court for the Central District of California. They're alleging that the 2024 VF 8 Plus AWD can take around 24 hours to charge fully. Since the SUV is an EV, the people are claiming that the situation adversely impacts their ability to use the vehicle.



