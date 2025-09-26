Any Way You Look At It EVs Will Age Differently Than ICE Vehicles

I should have seen this coming. Suggesting that 34,000 miles is a lot for a battery electric vehicle in this article I wrote a few days back got some pushback from the “EV faithful” community, as they quickly started citing warranties, battery degradation curves and so on. Rightfully so, too. They see these cars as proven and reliable and they’re not wrong. But they’re also missing the larger point. A high-mileage EV isn’t just a passenger vehicle like any other. It’s a tech product, and tech products tend to age very differently from traditional internal combustion cars. That’s the distinction I wanted to make.

If you bought an ICE-powered Toyota back in... let’s say 2021 – it's not going to be completely “left behind” from a technology standpoint by future ICE-powered models. Whereas if you bought a bZ4X a few years back, well, even if you’re happy with it, do you really think anybody’s going to want it as a used car purchase by the end of this decade? More on that point later.



Read Article