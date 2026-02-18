Are Finance Companies Now Ignoring Low Credit Scores To Help Move The Metal?

Agent009 submitted on 2/18/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:19:24 AM

Views : 322 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A Toyota salesman believes buying a new car with poor credit and zero down payment is a great way to rebuild your credit. 
 
In a TikTok, Toyota salesman Andrew (@andrewtoyotanorthaustin) shares how he recently sold a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross to a customer with a 550 credit score with no down payment. The TikTok has over 800 views as of this writing. 
 
“I just sold this [20]26 Toyota Corolla Cross. Five-fifty credit score with zero down. We can get y’all done. You don’t need a big down payment. You don’t need credit history. You can help rebuild your credit with an auto loan and refinance for a lower rate,” Andrew begins. 


Read Article


Are Finance Companies Now Ignoring Low Credit Scores To Help Move The Metal?

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)