Are Finance Companies Now Ignoring Low Credit Scores To Help Move The Metal?

A Toyota salesman believes buying a new car with poor credit and zero down payment is a great way to rebuild your credit.

In a TikTok, Toyota salesman Andrew (@andrewtoyotanorthaustin) shares how he recently sold a 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross to a customer with a 550 credit score with no down payment. The TikTok has over 800 views as of this writing.

“I just sold this [20]26 Toyota Corolla Cross. Five-fifty credit score with zero down. We can get y’all done. You don’t need a big down payment. You don’t need credit history. You can help rebuild your credit with an auto loan and refinance for a lower rate,” Andrew begins.