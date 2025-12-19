Arizona Considers Turning Rural Interstates Into Autobahns

The American West is great for its wide-open spaces, and sometimes not-so-great for its boring interstates with little more than a shrub or two to look at for miles on end. Arizona Rep. Nick Kupper has an idea that could make the state’s highways decidedly less mundane by removing speed limits on certain rural roads during the daytime. Even at night, the proposal suggests that 80 miles per hour is plenty safe on a route like Interstate 8 south of Casa Grande.
 
These ideas are all bundled inside the Reasonable and Prudent Interstate Driving (or RAPID) Act. If it passes, a pilot program would run on the aforementioned section of I-8. The legislation was filed earlier this week, on December 15, and locals are already voicing their concerns about Kupper’s proposal:


