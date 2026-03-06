Asian Brands Face Greatest Exposure To A Prolonged War With Iran

Some Chinese automakers are disproportionately exposed to the escalating conflict in Iran due to their reliance on Middle East exports — a region that Western rivals largely abandoned years ago under sanctions, according to the equity research firm Bernstein.
 
The Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes daily, has been brought to a near standstill as the war — now in its seventh day — spreads across the Middle East and disrupts energy production.
 


