Aston Martin DB12 S Hits The Road With It's 690HP V12

British carmaker Aston Martin seems to be enjoying a renewed joie de vivre these days, following a relatively rough period in its life. And we're pleased that's so, because it translates into more fresh Aston Martin cars hitting the roads. This week on the menu: the DB12 S.

The model is part of the revived S range that also includes at the time of writing the recent DBX S and Vantage S, but it's more that just a simple member of this family. According to the Brits, the DB12 S is supposed to become the "new halo model of the DB bloodline."



The simple addition of the S letter to the car's name brings about visual, comfort, and performance upgrades, effectively making the super tourer a model that plays in its own league. Let's see, then, what this thing throws onto the table.



