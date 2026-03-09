Aston Martin F1 Boss Claims Honda Sacrificed Their F1 Focus For Solar Panels

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:21:09 PM

Views : 792 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorbiscuit.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Honda has been in the news lately after the Formula 1 power unit it developed for Aston Martin’s 2026 car has not been reliable. Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey has broken his silence about the problem, suggesting how Honda may have prioritized solar panels over its F1 engine project.
 
The Japanese manufacturer parted ways with Red Bull Racing after the 2025 season and became the official power unit supplier for Aston Martin for the new era of regulations starting this year. However, the power unit has been having problems since testing began for the F1 teams.


Read Article


Aston Martin F1 Boss Claims Honda Sacrificed Their F1 Focus For Solar Panels

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)