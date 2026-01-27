Audi Becomes the Latest Automaker To Step Away From Big Screens

Audi might be the next carmaker to shy away from using big screens in its vehicles. In an interview with Top Gear, Audi design boss Massimo Frascella said that big screens "are not the best experience." This is not an entirely new trend among legacy carmakers, as they seek a balance between the coolness of large infotainment displays and the simplicity of tactile controls. Car interfaces have evolved from tiny alphanumeric displays that could only show the radio frequency to huge TV-like displays spanning pillar-to-pillar. Soon, one display was no longer enough, and almost every surface was considered a good place to install an LCD screen. Tesla led the way with its screen-centric interface, which, in time, led to the removal of almost all physical controls, including stalks.



