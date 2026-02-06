Audi Claims EV Sports Car Is Still In The Works After Porsche Abandoned Sister Models

Audi’s lineup could certainly use more spice. With no TT or R8 in the portfolio, a dedicated sports car is sorely missing. Ingolstadt doesn’t even sell a coupe or a convertible these days, having waved goodbye to the two-door A5 models some time ago. There is, however, a light at the end of the tunnel, as the Concept C previews a stunning new performance model. But just six months after its debut, rumors suggest it could be canceled. Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Porsche may pull the plug on the electric 718 due to high development costs and engineering hurdles. Now, German business newspaper Handelsblatt (subscription required) alleges that if the Boxster and Cayman EVs don’t happen, the Concept C’s future could be thrown into doubt.



