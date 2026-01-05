Audi Patents Karaoke Mode - What Will Be The First Song You Belt Out Over The Stereo?

Singing along to one’s music in privacy is one of the inherent joys that driving a car provides. Getting precise data would be impossible. But we would bet the drum fill from Phil Collins’ In The Air Tonight has been tapped out with gusto on steering wheels more often than people have played it on actual drums.

Audi filed a patent application with the European Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for a portable karaoke module. The module can seamlessly transition from operating inside the car through the car's speakers, as an integrated part of the center console, to working outside the vehicle with its own built-in speaker.