Audi Plans To Go After The Legendary G-Wagen

Mercedes' G-Class is a motoring icon, albeit one that does not have a direct rival from brands such as Audi. However, if everything goes according to plan, then this could eventually change, as it appears that the four-ring company is planning to take a swing at the G-Wagen with a rugged SUV.

The information came via Autocar, which remembered that the automaker's former design chief, Marc Lichte, hinted at such a model a couple of years ago. The outlet recently asked Audi's boss, Gernot Dollner, whether a rugged 4x4 is still on the horizon, and the answer they received was quite surprising: "Stay tuned," and "don't give up on that dream."



