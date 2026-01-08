Audi Recalls 356,000 Vehicles For ...You Guessed It ...Sloppy Software

The Volkswagen Group's Audi brand has kicked off this year with a bit of a whimper instead of a bang. Not only did the Ingolstadt-based automaker post its worst US-market sales performance this decade in 2025, but Audi has also issued a recall that affects 356,649 vehicles in the United States of America.

First and foremost, affected vehicles were produced for model years 2019 through 2026 between July 27, 2018, and October 1, 2025. In these cars and sport utility vehicles, the software for the control unit in charge of driver assistance systems may lack sufficient robustness. In other words, the iffy software may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying in reverse.