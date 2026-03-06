Audi Stops Accepting A8 Orders After Chasing BMW And Mercedes For 37 Years

Things are shaking up in the full-size luxury sedan market. Mercedes recently introduced a thoroughly updated S-Class as a preemptive answer to the forthcoming BMW 7 Series facelift. Lexus is pulling the plug on the LS after a 37-year run, and we’ve now learned the Audi A8’s future is up in the air.

After noticing Ingolstadt’s range-topper is no longer available in the German configurator, we asked Audi to confirm our fears. Indeed, the A8 can’t be ordered in its home market anymore. In fact, the order books closed about two weeks ago, with customers able to configure the final A8s on February 18.