Audi To Have A Rugged Off Road SUV Sooner Than You Think

The US is not one market, says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. He's speaking to a group of us seated at a roundtable discussion. Döllner is saying that certain models that work well in California might not work in Nebraska. One that might, however, is a more rugged SUV—something that Audi is actively "evaluating," Döllner notes.

Off-road capable machines are big business right now. From Honda's Trailsport family to Subaru's Wilderness lineup, dealers and customers are eager for adventure-ready vehicles.