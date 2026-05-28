Audi To Have A Rugged Off Road SUV Sooner Than You Think

Agent009 submitted on 5/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:03 AM

Views : 536 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

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The US is not one market, says Audi CEO Gernot Döllner. He's speaking to a group of us seated at a roundtable discussion. Döllner is saying that certain models that work well in California might not work in Nebraska. One that might, however, is a more rugged SUV—something that Audi is actively "evaluating," Döllner notes.
 
Off-road capable machines are big business right now. From Honda's Trailsport family to Subaru's Wilderness lineup, dealers and customers are eager for adventure-ready vehicles.
 


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Audi To Have A Rugged Off Road SUV Sooner Than You Think

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