Audi's Top Of The Line Q9 SUV Spotted Winter Testing In Sweden

Audi's upcoming Q9 SUV, the model that will be even bigger than its Q7, has been spotted testing in Spain. The big new SUV has been winter testing in Sweden and track testing on the Nuburgring. Now it's getting its hot weather tests out of the way as Audi gets ready to bring its new flagship SUV to market sometime next year. These latest images give us a look at how it will be different from the Q7. Yes, that's the upcoming new Q7 in front of the Q9, say our spies. The two models look very similar, though there are some noticeable differences.



