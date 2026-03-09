Australia Now Imports More Chinese Vehicles Than Those From Japan

With no local car manufacturing industry left to protect, Australia has moved quickly to embrace the growing wave of cars arriving from China. New data show that shift has reached a notable milestone. For the first time ever in a single month, China became the largest source of new vehicles sold in Australia in February.

Ever since 1998, Japan has been the country’s primary source of new vehicles, but the balance appears to be changing. In February, 22,362 new Chinese cars were sold locally, edging past Japan with 21,671. Thailand followed in third place with 19,493, while South Korea accounted for 11,913 units.