Australia's Ultra Secure Digital Drivers Licenses Turn Out To Be Easily Forged

The state of New South Wales in Australia rolled out its new Digital Driver's Licence (DDL) back in 2019, with the ID living in a smartphone app that runs on an iPhone or Android device. Security researchers have since dived in to investigate the technology, finding some concerning flaws along the way, reports ArsTechnica.

Curious choices in the security architecture of the DDL system have left it wide open to tampering. A video posted to YouTube by DVULN demonstrates how it's done. It's a remarkably simple job, and doesn't even require a jailbroken device to run custom code.

 



