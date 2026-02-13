Auto Spies Strike Again: Next BMW X5 Prototype SPIED With Some Neue Changes!

The next-generation BMW X5, internally codenamed G65, has been caught in spy photos, fueling excitement among enthusiasts. Recent sightings, including one shared by renowned car spotter Wilco Blok on Instagram with the caption "Next generation BMW X5 spotted!", show a heavily camouflaged prototype undergoing testing.



This upcoming model marks a significant evolution for BMW's popular midsize luxury SUV. It draws inspiration from the brand's Neue Klasse design language, featuring a bolder, more streamlined silhouette with flatter surfaces, a prominent full-width kidney grille, and sleek production lighting elements that peek through the disguise. Prototypes have been spied in locations like the Nürburgring and even near BMW's U.S. headquarters in New Jersey, hinting at global development.



Key changes include a mix of powertrains: traditional ICE, plug-in hybrids (like the M60e with quad exhausts and charging ports), and potentially all-electric iX5 variants. The design avoids simply scaling up smaller Neue Klasse models like the iX3, promising a distinct, muscular presence with fresh wheel designs and refined proportions.



Set for a 2026 debut (likely as a 2027 model year vehicle), with production starting in October 2026, this X5 aims to blend luxury, performance, and electrification. While camouflage obscures full details, the spied prototype signals an ambitious, future-focused refresh that could redefine the segment.











