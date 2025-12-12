BMW 3 Series Celebrates It's 50th Birthday

Light, compact, and easy to handle. These are the attributes that make the long BMW 3 Series story short. However, after 50 years on the market, "The Ultimate Driving Machine," as the German automaker has been calling it right from the start, deserves the… short story long after selling over 18 million 3 Series.

The BMW 3 Series is the brand's all-time best-selling model worldwide. The first-ever BMW 3 Series (E21) saw the light of day back in 1975. The German automaker launched the then-new model as a replacement for the beloved BMW 02 Series, produced between 1966 and 1977.



The 3 Series dropped as a two-door sedan designed by the famous Paul Bracq, the man who also styled iconic models such as the Mercedes-Benz W111 and W112, as well as the Pagoda. Cars like the BMW 5 Series (E12) or the 7 Series (E23) also came out of the hands of the design guru.