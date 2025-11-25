BMW Considers Adding Extended Range Vehicles To The Lineup



Bloomberg understands from people familiar with the German automaker's product strategy that EREVs are being considered, but only for electric vehicles with relatively long wheelbases. The best examples in this regard are the i7 and upcoming iX7, although the iX5 would also make sense as an EREV.

At its heart, an EREV is nothing more than a battery-electric vehicle with an internal combustion engine that powers a generator. Said generator is tasked with recharging the battery, thus explaining the extended part in extended-range electric vehicle. Over in the United States, the best examples in this regard come from Jeep and Ram.