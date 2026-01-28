BMW Dealers Say They Want Something Bigger Than The X7 SUV

BMW dealers want something bigger than the X7 that could compete with other full-size SUVs. It's unclear if BMW will launch such a product for the American market to satisfy its dealers.

Kirk Cordill, chairman of the BMW National Dealer Forum, told Automotive News in a recent interview that he believes dealers could "do really well" with a big, three-row SUV in the United States. He wants something that BMW could “challenge [Cadillac] Escalade, [Lincoln] Navigator, or [Infiniti] QX80 with."