BMW Gives A Candid Response When Asked How Long Their EV Batteries Will Last In A Vehicle

When I asked BMW how long its battery packs were expected to last, regardless of mileage, the initial response was pretty similar to what Mercedes-Benz and Volvo provided me with: "BMW batteries are designed to last for the lifetime of the car. We do not expect (a) need for replacement due to aging beforehand." As I did with the other two companies, I insisted. What is the expected lifetime of BMW's battery electric vehicles (BEVs)? The German carmaker said this: "Same lifetime requirements as for BMW ICE models," meaning automobiles with internal combustion engines (ICE). So I asked what that lifetime requirement would be. Luckily, I also found a clarifying text on BMW's British website to reinforce that inquiry. In a FAQ section, it states that battery packs "typically last between 10 and 20 years before they need replacing."



