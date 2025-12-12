BMW M Has A New VP For Development

There’s a changing of the guard happening at BMW M. As Dirk Häcker enters retirement after an eleven-year stint as BMW M’s Head of Development, Alexander Karajkovic takes the reins at the top of the tree as BMW M’s Vice President for Development.

Häcker had been at BMW since 1988, with positions in vehicle development and dynamics from 2001. He was put in charge of development at BMW M from 2015, complementing his official role with driving instructor duties at the BMW Driving Experience. The right sort of character to be shaping BMW’s ultimate driving machines, then.