BMW, Mercedes, And Audi Begin Slashing Prices In China Just To Keep Up

In early 2026, China’s luxury passenger car market reached a critical inflexion point as traditional European premium brands collectively adjusted pricing strategies amid continued sales erosion in the world’s largest auto market, according to 36kr.

Data from the 2025 calendar year showed that cumulative China sales for BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi contracted significantly year-on-year. BMW’s China deliveries fell approximately 12.5?%, Mercedes-Benz dropped around 19?%, and Audi’s sales declined about 5?% versus 2024 figures. Combined, the three brands sold roughly 260,000 fewer vehicles in China in 2025, according to historical reports, contributing to a broader contraction in the luxury segment.