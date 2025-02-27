BMW Recalls 40,000 X3 SUVs For Doors That Can Fly Open By Themselves

BMW has announced a recall of over 40,000 X3 SUVs in the United States due to a potential issue with the rear door locking mechanism that could pose a safety risk. The recall affects 40,736 BMW X3 sDrive30i and xDrive30i models from the 2022 to 2024 model years, produced between August 2021 and August 2024.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the rear door-locking modules in these vehicles might fail, causing the doors to unlock on their own. This issue could lead to doors inadvertently opening while driving, increasing the risk of injury to passengers in the back seat.