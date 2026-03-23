BMW Refuses To Bring Long Wheel Base Models To The US

Agent009 submitted on 3/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:33:34 AM

Views : 616 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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Oh, look, BMW stretched nearly every model in its lineup for other markets, especially China, but the U.S. customers will only see the stretched versions in photos. BMW has made it clear that LWB cars will not set wheels in America any time soon.
    
BMW does not sell, nor plans to bring its long-wheelbase sedans or SUVs to the American market. In the meantime, models such as the 3 Series Gran Limousine or the 5 Series LWB are gaining ground in China, offering an airy cabin and generous legroom without the extra cost of a higher segment, such as that of the full-size luxury sedans, where models such as the 7 Series and the Mercedes-Benz S-Class LWB are making the rules.


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BMW Refuses To Bring Long Wheel Base Models To The US

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