BMW Reveals 2023 Lineup With New Colors And Technology

The luxury vehicle segment is fiercely competitive. Simply put, if you're not willing to introduce new luxuries and improve on tech, you'll be left behind. BMW knows this and continues to usher in new models and updates at a dizzying rate of speed. Following the arrival of the all-new 7 Series and facelifted X7, this week Munich unveiled the 3 Series LCI.

Now, the rest of the lineup will receive updates to improve the overall ownership experience. The 4 Series Gran Coupe range will grow with the advent of the rear-wheel-drive M440i. While Euro-spec models feature a 374-horsepower 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six, we assume American models will gain the beefier 382 hp engine, as used in the M440i xDrive.