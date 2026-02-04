BMW Says Subscription Models Make Sense For The Customer - Do You Agree?

BMW got the memo about putting heated seats behind a paywall and abandoned the harshly criticized subscription service. However, that doesn’t mean it’s completely moving away from charging extra for features you might want after buying the car. The company’s thinking is that a customer may want to save money when ordering the vehicle by not ticking certain boxes on the options list. If the owner changes their mind later, that feature could be unlocked by paying a fee. In theory, it’s a win-win situation, though the reality is far more nuanced. If the hardware is already in place, why artificially restrict access to it? That was the case with heated seats, hardly groundbreaking technology, especially when far cheaper, mainstream cars offer them as standard equipment.



