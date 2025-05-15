BMW Skytop Roadster Unveiled Looking Almost Lexus Like

Almost a year ago, during Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, BMW unveiled the concept of an ultra-exclusive roadster named Skytop. Less than half a year later, BMW confirmed it would build 50 examples, and all were already sold out. Now we have the production car on camera, so we know that BMW will not change much from what it showed in May 2024. BMW fans haven't been very appreciative of the brand's design direction in the past years. The ever-growing kidney grills have been harshly criticized, and the Neue Klasse models expected to launch later this year haven't seen a warmer reception. In this sea of visual insanity, the BMW Concept Skytop unveiled at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este a year ago looked like a timid attempt to reconnect with the brand's faithful.



