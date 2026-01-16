BMW Slashes 2026 XM EV Price By $27,000 - Will It Sell Now?

Will a $27,000 price cut make the BMW XM more popular? BMW's stand-alone M model, the XM SUV, hasn't exactly been the smash hit the company expected. Late last year, BMW announced that it would be dropping the base model, leaving only the higher-spec "Label" model in the lineup.

If you thought that change would make it more expensive and thus even less popular, BMW has some good news. The 2026 BMW XM Label will start for just $600 more than last year's base model, in one of the biggest price cuts we've ever seen on a car.