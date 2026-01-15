BMW Will Keep Big Engines Including The V12

Stricter emissions regulations are widely regarded as the Achilles’ heel of large-displacement combustion engines. It’s especially challenging in the European Union, where the forthcoming Euro 7 standard is causing automakers significant headaches. However, BMW has taken precautionary measures to ensure its larger engines won’t be outlawed when EU7 comes into effect later this decade.
 
In an interview with Autocar, Chief Technology Officer Joachim Post explained that the next-generation engines have been engineered from day one to meet more demanding requirements. Not only will the inline-six and V8 continue, but so will the V12 exclusive to the Rolls-Royce brand. BMW stopped selling a twelve-cylinder car after the M760i Final Edition in 2022.


