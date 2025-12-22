BMW i4, Genesis GV60, And Porsche Macans Are Piled Up In The Lots Waiting For A Year End Deal

Even with the generous $7,500 federal incentive for EVs out the window, there is good news on the horizon for car buyers interested in going electric. Going into 2026, plenty of dealers have leftover inventory from this year and even last year. And if you know dealers, you know that they’ll want these cars out the door sooner rather than later, which means there are some good deals to be had. To help guide your hunt for deals, iSeeCars tallied up the vehicles with the most inventory from the 2024 and 2025 model years in a new study. The highest discounts will likely be applied to 2024 models, which have had plenty of time to depreciate, despite still being brand-new cars. According to iSeeCars, the Genesis GV60 crossover tops the list of EVs with the most leftover 2024 inventory in the U.S. Next up is the Dodge Charger, with 20.9% of dealer inventory made up of 2024 models. The Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Hummer EV SUV round out the list.



Read Article