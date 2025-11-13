BMW's New iX4 To Have 500 Mile Range And Sleek Looks

A niche that BMW invented is being brought into the 21st century with the German brand spotted putting a new coupé-SUV crossover through development testing. This new model, possibly called the iX4, will join the groundbreaking iX3 as part of the ‘Neue Klasse’ era, sharing many of its key technical elements underneath a sleeker body.

As one of many new BMWs due in the next 36 months, we suspect this one will arrive in late 2026 or early 2027, with pricing slightly higher than its more upright iX3 counterparts, at around £65,000.

The German brand coined the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) phrase in 1999 when the original BMW X5 was launched. It was given to SUV-style cars that prioritised on-road performance rather than off-road prowess.