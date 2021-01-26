BREAKING! 2022 BMW M5 CS Debuts! Where Does It Stand In Today's Competition?

Agent001 submitted on 1/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:00:30 PM
BMW is proud to announce the quickest and most powerful production BMW car ever, the 2022 M5 CS Sedan.
The new limited production super sedan builds on the immensely capable M5, itself recently updated for model year 2021, by delivering more power, greater performance, lighter weight and exclusive interior appointments making the new M5 CS truly a one-of-a-kind vehicle in its class. A rigorous weight-reduction program brings extensive use of CFRP materials improving both agility and acceleration, further enhancing the M5’s already very high street and track capabilities. For the first time, the M5 features a four-passenger seating configuration with M carbon sport seats up front and two individual bucket seats for the rear passengers.The New 2022 BMW M5 CS Sedan • The quickest and most powerful BMW production vehicle ever. • 627 hp and 553 lb.-ft. of torque. • Over 220 lbs. lighter than M5 Competition. • 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds. Top speed of 190 mph. • MSRP of $142,000 plus $995 Destination. • Production begins March 2021.Full Photo Gallery HereClick here to view or download the full release
