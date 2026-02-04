BUYER WARNING! The New KIA TELLURIDE Is In Dealers. But The Spies Have The BEST Advice If You’re Thinking Of One.

The all-new 2027 Kia Telluride has hit dealership lots, turning heads with its bold redesign, spacious three-row interior, and rugged appeal. Assembled in West Point, Georgia, this midsize SUV boasts enhanced proportions, increased cargo space, and tech upgrades that make it a family favorite. But hold your wallet—AutoSpies is here with a critical buyer alert. If you're eyeing the gas-powered version available now, pumping the brakes and waiting a few months for the hybrid could save you thousands in the long run. Here's why rushing into the turbocharged gas model might be a financial flop.



First, let's talk fuel costs. The gas Telluride's new 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine delivers 274 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque, but efficiency lags behind. While official EPA figures are pending, similar turbo setups in comparable SUVs like the Hyundai Santa Fe clock in around 22 mpg combined. In contrast, the upcoming Telluride Hybrid pairs a turbo engine with electric motors for 329 hp and an estimated 35 mpg combined, offering up to 600 miles of range on a full tank. Assuming average annual driving of 12,000 miles and gas at $3.50 per gallon (a conservative national average in early 2026), the gas model could cost you about $1,909 yearly in fuel. The hybrid? Just $1,200. That's a $709 annual savings, adding up to $3,545 over five years—enough to cover family vacations or maintenance.



But the real kicker is resale value. With the auto industry accelerating toward electrification, gas-only SUVs are depreciating faster. Kelley Blue Book's 2026 data shows hybrids retaining 25-30% more value after five years compared to gas counterparts. For instance, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid holds 69.9% of its value after five years, far outpacing many gas SUVs at 50-60%. By 2030, when stricter emissions standards and rising fuel prices hit, experts predict 99% of buyers will prioritize hybrids or EVs for efficiency and eco-credentials. A gas Telluride bought today could lose an extra $10,000-$15,000 in resale compared to the hybrid, based on current trends in models like the Toyota Highlander.



The hybrid launches late Q1 2026—think March or April—with limited initial stock, so patience pays.



Starting around $46,000 (versus gas at $40,735), the premium is offset by savings and stronger residuals. Don't get stuck with yesterday's tech in a market shifting gears.



And as always, SPY before you BUY.















