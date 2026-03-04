BYD Atto 3 EV Somehow Survives Missile Strike In Iran And Keeps On Running

Electric vehicles are often derided for not being "real cars," despite being superior in many regards compared to their ICE counterparts. This was proven again in Israel, after a ballistic missile fell very close to a BYD Atto 3. The EV was positioned at the edge of the impact crater and sustained heavy damage but remained fully functional. We often hear EV critics pointing to imaginary problems that make electric cars a liability in tense situations. If it's a blizzard, they claim EVs remain powerless and block the roads. If it's a crash, they consider EVs a ticking bomb, ready to explode and kill their occupants. However, electric vehicles have proven more resilient than many thought, even during disasters.



