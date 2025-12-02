BYD Introduces DeepSeek Assisted Self Driving In $9,300 Entry Level Vehicle

It’s self-driving, connected-car week for China. Last week, Geely and Dongfeng announced their intent to integrate DeepSeek AI into their vehicles. This week, BYD announced its new smart assisted driving system that the brand intends to integrate into all of its models. Yes, that includes the entry-level BYD Seagull, a car that costs as little as $9,300. Called “God’s Eye,” this tiered scheme is how BYD plans on giving every car it makes a suite of active driver safety systems, which can control the car's steering and speed in certain circumstances. The highest level, God’s Eye A (DiPilot 600), uses three LiDAR sensors to power its assisted driving features. This is the most expensive system, so it’ll be relegated to use on BYD’s highest-end brand, Yangwang. God’s Eye B (DiPilot 300) only uses one LiDar unit. This system will be used in BYD’s semi-premium brand, Denza, as well as in top-of-the-line BYD flagship vehicles.



